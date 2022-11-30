ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Troopers say that the chase started around three a.m. after Asheboro Police Department received reports about a series of break-ins. When police located the suspect vehicle, a chase started.

The vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Guilford County and the suspect or suspects took off on foot.

The highway patrol and Guilford County authorities are helping Asheboro police look for the people involved. Law enforcement said that due to the weather conditions, it is not an active search Wednesday morning. They sent out a K-9 at one point to help assist, but had no luck.

The investigation is ongoing.