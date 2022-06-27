ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Interns with the Asheville Police Department charged 24 people connected to open investigations for property crimes, among others, the department said Monday.

The department currently has 12 officers and two sergeants participating in the detective internship program. These interns volunteer a couple times per month during their time off, the department added.

With the support of the TIP144 program, the interns charged 24 people in connection to a variety of crimes and the police department is now asking for the public’s help in locating the following individuals (some descriptions vary in detail):

Michael Aaron Allen (36)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male, standing 5’5, weighing 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo with the name “BRANDY” on his left arm and pierced ears, tongue, and left nipple.

Charged with: 2nd Degree Trespass (3 counts), Larceny (3 counts), Shoplifting

Terry Wayne Carver II (40)

Charged with: Larceny

Antionette Yvette Whitson (34)

Description: Medium skin-toned black female, standing 5’, weighing 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of the name “EMANUEL on her left calf and a rose on her lower back, she also has a pierced tongue and upper lip.

Charged with: Larceny (3 counts)

Embria Theresa Wells (18)

*Picture unavailable*

Description: Dark skin-toned black female standing 5’4″, weighing 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Charged with: Larceny (2 counts)

Taylor Nylee Gill (23)

Description: Medium skin-toned black female standing 5’2″, weighing160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of the words “LOVE” on her neck and “NALA” on her left forearm.

Charged with: Larceny

Destinee Ann Cowan (29)

Description: Dark skin-toned black female standing 5’7″, weighing 250 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of the words “LIVE LAUGH LOVE” on her left forearm as well as a pierced nose and eyebrow.

Charged with: Larceny

Heath Thomas Rice (43)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 5’10″, weighing 215 lbs with a bald head and blue eyes. He has tattoos of flames on his upper chest, and “XXX”

Charged with: Larceny

Alan Patrick Hall (57)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 6’0″, weighing 170 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Charged with: Larceny (5 counts), Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Trespass

Stacey Eugene Lail (61)

Description: Light skin-toned white male standing 5’11, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos of the words “HANNAH and “ELIZABETH” on the center of his chest, “WEST” on his right forearm, and “ASHEVILLE” on his left forearm as well as scars on his left forearm and beneath his right eye.

Charged with: Larceny (5 counts), Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Trespass

Alexis Helena Cromer (26)

Description: Medium skin-toned black female standing 5’8″, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of three dots on her left hand and a flower on her right thigh as well as a pierced nose and tongue, along with a scar on her right hand.

Charged with: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Jessica Rose Tart (37)

Description: Light skin-toned white female standing 5’0″, weighing 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos of an army symbol on her upper right arm, “ORA” on her left arm, an angel on her left calf, and a clock with the words “TIME TO MAKE NEW MEMORIES” on her right foot.

Charged with: Larceny

Brandy Nichole Davis (42)

Description: Light skin-toned white female standing 5’6″, weighing 140 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of a clown on her right arm, and a skull on her left arm

Charged with: Larceny

Crystal Michelle Phillips (33)

Description: Light skin-toned white female standing 5’4″, weighing 115 lbs with blond hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist and the name “ANTONIO” on her upper left arm, as well as a pierced tongue.

Charged with: Larceny (2 counts), Non-support, Shoplifting

Daniel Lester Montana (40)

** WARRANTS SERVED for Probation Violation and Larceny (2 counts)** (Picture unavailable)

Randy Lithertoe Ellis (31)

Description: Medium skin-toned black male standing 6’1″, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of a pitbull on both his upper back and the center of his chest, as well as the silhouette of Halifax County on his chest.

Charged with: Larceny

Eric Martin Hollingsworth (40)

Description: Light skin-toned white male standing 5’10”, weighing 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Charged with: Larceny

Christopher Michael Laplante (38)

Description: Light skin-toned white male standing 5’10”, weighing 170 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a bull’s head on his right calf and one of a man and boy fishing on his upper left arm.

Charged with: Counterfeiting, Financial Card Theft, Probation Violation (11 counts)

Robert Wayne Delau II (34)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 5’9”, weighing 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of a skateboard scene on his right ankle, a love letter with wings on his right knee, a heart on his left foot/second toe, and “KEARSEY” on the right side of his neck, as well as other various tattoos.

Charged with: Larceny (3 counts)

Angela Michelle Queen (42)

Description: Light skin-toned white female standing 5’6”, weighing 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos of a sun and a moon on her left shoulder, “BEAUTIFULLY CHAOTIC” on her left forearm, and a sun and moon on her left shoulder.

Charged with:

Identity Theft

Forgery (5 counts)

Obtain Property by False Pretense

Financial Card Theft

Financial Card Fraud

Possess Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Larceny

Pretrial Release Violation

Felony Probation Violation

Amanda Kaley Yates (33)

** Picture unavailable**

Description: White female from Virginia

Charged with: Larceny, Uttering Forged Instrument, Obtain Property by False Pretense

Marcus Tyler Hanshaw (29)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male, 6’2″, 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a dead smiley face on his left elbow, a skull with wings on his left forearm, “JOJO” on one of his left fingers, and dying roses on his right forearm.

Charged with: Larceny, B&E to a Motor Vehicle

Jonathan Israel Medrano (31)

Description: Medium skin-toned Hispanic male, 6’3″, 183 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Charged with: Assault on Female (3 counts), 1st Deg. Burglary, Sexual Battery (2 counts)

Susan Reid Bame (58)

Description: Olive skin-toned white female, 5’6″, 180 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos of a soccer ball on her right ankle and “IGYB” on her right wrist.

Charged with: Larceny

Emerald Lace Sams (33)

Description: Medium skin-toned black female, 5’0″, weighing 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Charged with: Felony Larceny

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.