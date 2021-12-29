Asheville Police arrest man for March 2020 stabbing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a stabbing that happened in March of last year.
Asheville Police said 32-year-old William Spencer Lovegrove, of Ridgecrest, N.C. was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
He faces the following charges:
- 1st Degree Kidnapping
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Terrorize
- Resist/Delay/Obstruct
- Habitual Felon
- Pretrial Release Violations (Two counts)
Lovegrove is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $172,500 bond.