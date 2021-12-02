Asheville police need help identifying person who broke into 3 businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need the public’s help identifying a person who broke into three businesses early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for the man who broke into Olive Garden, Red Lobster, and South of Philly within 45 minutes of one another at 5:00 a.m.

Police said items were rummaged through in all three break-ins, and in one location, money is reported stolen.

According to the police department, surveillance footage from one of the businesses showed the suspect.

Police described the person as a light-skinned black male wearing a white hat and tan hoodie.

Police believe he is still on foot in Asheville.

Anyone with information to share with the Asheville Police Department can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.