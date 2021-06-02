Asheville police suspend response to several crimes in effort to improve emergency response times

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police announced Wednesday they will no longer respond to several types of crimes in order to improve response times for emergency calls made to 911.

The changes comes due to what the department called a staffing crisis. Asheville Police have lost 84 officers since January 1, 2020.

Officers will no longer respond to the following types of crimes:

Theft under $1,000 where there is no suspect information (this does not include stolen vehicles or guns)

Theft from a vehicle where there is no suspect information

Minimal damage and/or graffiti to property where there is no suspect information

Non-life threatening harassing phone calls (does not include incidents that are related to domestic violence and/or stalking)

Fraud, scams, or identity theft

Simple assaults that are reported after they have occurred

Reports that do not require immediate police actions and/or enforcement (information only reports)

Funeral escorts

Lost/found property

Trespassing where the property owner does not want to press charges

Additionally, police said noise complaints made during normal business hours and afterhours may have a significant delay in response.