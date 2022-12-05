WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County.

Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. They said Sloan Fields, 24, had stolen a vehicle and fled the scene.

The vehicle was found a short time later near the old Duplin County Country Club. Police said Fields rammed the stolen vehicle into a Wallace Police Department’s vehicle twice, causing the airbags to deploy and injuring the officer inside.

After the suspect fled the scene on foot, he was eventually caught. Fields was arrested was facing several charges, including for the theft of the vehicle, striking the police vehicle and injuring the officer.

The officer who was injured was in good condition, officials said.