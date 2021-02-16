ATF offering reward for information in string of robberies in Eastern North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking information about a string of robberies in North Carolina and offering a $5,000 reward, too.

Since Dec. 6, officials said there have been a number of armed robberies in Eastern North Carolina. Officials believe the robberies are connected. They have occurred in Beaufort, Washington, Craven, Greene, Pitt, Wilson and Hertford counties. Each has been done by 1-3 males fitting similar descriptions and using similar vehicles and firearms.

The suspects have targeted Dollar General, Food Lion and Family Dollar stores. Robberies have also occurred at Pizza Hut, Walgreens, CVS and One Main Financial. Almost all of the robberies have involved guns being brandished during the crime.

“In cases involving violent crime, ATF frequently partners with local law enforcement agencies to share resources and personnel in order to strengthen investigations,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “These particular individuals are a serious threat to numerous communities and it is imperative that we end this dangerous crime spree and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information about these robberies and the individuals involved should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477). Tips can also be submitted through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt app. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.