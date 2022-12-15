BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Atlantic man is facing child pornography charges following a joint investigation involving the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

David Ray Willis, 56, of Bert Road, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials seized “equipment used to facilitate these crimes,” according to a press release.

Willis was jailed in Carteret County under a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.