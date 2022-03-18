RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting suspect accused of firing shots at Raleigh police officers during a chase Thursday had set fire to his own home prior to the incident in east Raleigh, Knightdale officials said.

Knightdale officials identified the man as Willie Jerome Daniels, 39. They said the incident began as a suspicious person call when people reported that Daniels was knocking on several doors at the Country Hearth Inn on Money Drive in Knightdale. He was looking for his wife, a news release said.

After he was unable to find his wife, Daniels returned to his home on Gabby Lane around noon. Neighbors said he abandoned his vehicle in the street and began breaking the windows of his home. He then set his house on fire before fleeing in another car, a news release said.

Knightdale firefighters responded to the scene to find the first floor of the house in flames. They quickly put the fire out and started looking for victims, but discovered no one was home at the time. The first floor was significantly damaged, the release said.

While investigating in Knightdale, authorities learned he drove to Raleigh. He encountered Raleigh police near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and New Hope Road. He shot at Raleigh police officers, but was taken into custody without anyone being injured, Knightdale officials said.

A video recorded by a witness shows the confrontation between Daniels and police. Officers have their weapons drawn and are seen shooting a taser at him. It ended as Daniels disappears behind a car and drops to the ground.

That followed what Raleigh police said was a pursuit that ended with an accident at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and New Hope Road. Witnesses said the suspect was driving a black sedan which ended up the wrong way on a sidewalk and with major body damage on the right side of the vehicle.

Raleigh police said that Daniels was also connected to a shooting along the 4200 block of Brockton Drive. That location is about 13 miles from Gabby Lane.

Colie Crosby was shocked to learn the fire on his block was connected to the shooting in Raleigh.

“That was the shocking part, it seemed like a lot of strange events kind of all put together. I’ve never heard anything like it before,” Crosby said.

Daniels was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, and one count of felony fleeing to elude.

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

“The insanity of this series of events is beyond disturbing,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps. “For the second time in as many days, the violent behavior of dangerous criminals has threatened the lives of our residents and first responders. Rest assured that our agency will do everything in its power to see that these individuals are held accountable for their violent actions.”

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson added :”This senseless act of violence is intolerable. I am thankful for the courageous actions of our officers to safely take the subject into custody without incident.”