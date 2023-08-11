WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon on possession on Friday with the help of the newest K9 unit.

Arcelious Valentine Jr., of Aulander, was arrested and charged with a firearm by a felon, felony possessing crack cocaine, carrying a concealed gun, possessing drug paraphernalia, and an expired registration plate.

Two Bertie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car for an expired registration on Friday. During the stop, a K9 unit was called in the assess the car. The K9 alerted the police of drugs inside the vehicle, prompting a search of the car.

A gun and crack cocaine were found inside the vehicle. Two other deputies along with Slash, the newest K9 unit for Bertie County, assisted in arresting Valentine He was taken to the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.