GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month charged an Aulander man with two counts of second-degree rape in connection to an investigation that started in 2021.

This month, the sheriff’s office received analysis results from the North Carolina State Crime Lab on evidence that was submitted in April 2021 as part of a rape investigation, according to a press release.

On March 17, detectives presented the evidence to a judicial official who issued warrants for the arrest of Domonquie Whitehead, 28.

Whitehead was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.