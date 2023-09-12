AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Aulander Police Department has released details on a weekend murder that happened there.

The Aulander Police Department, assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is working on a homicide that occurred Saturday night just before 10 p.m. Officials say Preston Jones was shot while walking along the sidewalk on South Commerce Street in Aulander.

Investigators say the gunshot came from a passing vehicle. Jones was found dead at the scene by two residents. Officials say there is no threat to the public and that it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aulander Police Department at 252-345-0158 or the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.