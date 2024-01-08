BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Aurora man for distributing fentanyl.

Rocky Earl Grimes Jr. was arrested on January 5, after officers went through controlled drug purchases with Grimes. Officers searched Grime’s home in Aurora and seized powdered fentanyl and a 9mm handgun.

Grimes was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and placed under a $55,000 secured bond. He was charged with PWISD Schedule II, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Posses Marijuana less than 0.5 ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding any crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or submit confidential tips online at www.p3tips.com/195.