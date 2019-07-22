Authorities ask for public’s help to ID Snow Hill robbery suspect

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a store at gunpoint on Sunday in Snow Hill.



Greene County deputies say the armed robbery happened at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, at the Speedway gas station and convenience store, located near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 258 N and Hwy 91 N in Snow Hill.



According to investigators, the suspect entered the store, and robbed it at gunpoint. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, then left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, with a thin build, wearing a grey cloth wrapped around his head and face, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, khaki “skinny style” pants, and grey/black tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411.