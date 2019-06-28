Police: Greenville woman set apartment on fire twice after being evicted

UPDATE: A Greenville woman is in jail after she told police she started two fires at her apartment building after she had received an eviction notice that ordered her to leave her apartment.

On Thursday, Greenville Police arrested Sierra Theresa Foreman, age 32, and charged her with First Degree Arson, Breaking and Entering, and Felony Fraudulently Burning Dwelling.

Property Crimes detectives from the Greenville Police Department and Greenville Fire-Rescue began investigating two suspicious fires that started on June 8 at the same building at Lakeside Apartments, located at 900 Spring Forest Road.

Investigators determined both fires started in the same apartment unit, and they interviewed Foreman, who was the listed occupant of that unit.

In the interview, Foreman told police she had started the fires after she received an eviction notice that ordered her to move out of her apartment.

Foreman was arrested and charged with First Degree Arson, Breaking and Entering, and Felony Fraudulently Burning Dwelling.

She is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

No one was hurt in either fire, but police say the second fire displaced four families.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities are investigating a fire on Spring Forest Road.

According to Greenville Fire/Rescue, the fire was reported Friday morning.

There were no injuries reported and the occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross of eastern North Carolina.