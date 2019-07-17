Authorities looking for missing woman from Washington

On Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, AKA: “El Chapo," or “El Rapido,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, on 26 drug-related charges, and one murder conspiracy charge.

The court also ordered Guzman Loera to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture, According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's announcement of his sentencing.

"El Chapo" was a principal leader of the Mexican organized drug crime syndicate known as the Sinaloa Cartel.

On Feb. 12, 2019, after a 3-month trial, a federal jury indicted "El Chapo" on all 10 counts of the superseding indictment, including narcotics trafficking, using a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy, among other crimes.