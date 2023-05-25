KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested a man after receiving a report of indecent exposure.

On May 24, police were called to the Taco Bell on W. Vernon Avenue. After speaking with employees and customers, including a minor, police had a description of the suspect.

Officers searched the area and found Blake Lee, 24 years old and from Ayden, who matched the description. After confirming that Lee was the suspect, officers took him to the Lenoir County Jail and placed him under a secured bond.

Lee was ultimately charged with Felony Indecent Exposure along with two previous charges that called for Lee’s arrest.