KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested an Ayden man after a traffic stop.
Officers found narcotics violations and executed a probable cause search on the car. Two guns and narcotics were found inside a backpack in the car. One of the guns had been reported stolen.
Twenty-two year old Dariontre Drew,a previously convicted felon, was arrested and charged with Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of a firearm by felon, Carrying a concealed gun, Possession of Schedule VI.
Drew was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.
A passenger of the car was also arrested on an unrelated charge.