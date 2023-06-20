KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Kinston Police Department arrested an Ayden man after a traffic stop.

Officers found narcotics violations and executed a probable cause search on the car. Two guns and narcotics were found inside a backpack in the car. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Twenty-two year old Dariontre Drew,a previously convicted felon, was arrested and charged with Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of a firearm by felon, Carrying a concealed gun, Possession of Schedule VI.

Drew was taken to the Lenoir County Jail and placed under a secured bond.

A passenger of the car was also arrested on an unrelated charge.