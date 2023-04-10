GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Ayden man has been with statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child as part of an ongoing investigation into a Pitt County rape that was reported March 20.

Matthew Scott Cannon, 23, was arrested April 5 and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and owner count of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the case was transferred to and investigated by its Major Crimes Unit after the rape was reported in March.