Ayden police arrest suspect in Tuesday bank robbery

Christopher Steven Lewis (Pitt County Detention Center photo)

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Tuesday.

Police said Christopher Steven Lewis of 377 Tamerack Dr. in Ayden was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning. He has been charged with the robbery of the Truist Bank at 121 Third St. in Ayden on Tuesday morning.

Police said at the time of the robbery they were unsure if the suspect had a weapon on him. He fled on foot. Nobody was injured.

Police were still investigating the robbery Wednesday afternoon.

