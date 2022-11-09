AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday.

Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center. His status was unknown as of Wednesday. His name was also being withheld.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Investigative Division at 252-481-5844. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can utilize the EZ Call hotline at 252-746-2730. You can also give anonymous information using the tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type your tip

info, and hit send.

You can download the free Ayden PD app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from your smartphone or use the “submit a tip” link on the department’s Facebook page. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.