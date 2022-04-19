AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that left a man dead.

Police responded to Queen Street and Princess Street in reference to shots fired on Sunday just after midnight. Officers found a man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the man, later identified as Anthony Marcell Sutton of Ayden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask that if anyone has information regarding this shooting to call the Ayden Police Department Investigative Division at 252-481-5844. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can utilize our EZ Call hotline – 252-746-2730. This line is anonymous and so is your information.

You can also give anonymous information using our tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send. You can also download the free Ayden PD app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from your smartphone or use our “submit a tip” link on our Facebook page.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.