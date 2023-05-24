AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Police with the Ayden Police Department have three warrants out on Pitt County residents for assault charges.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Third Street in Ayden on May 20. A women who had been hit by a car was found at the scene. Officers gathered information and found that two women were shot, they were no longer on the scene.

After an investigation, police took out warrants on Shakayla Dasani Hampton, Jayquan Brown, and Jaymale Brown. Hampton, 20 years old and from Greenville, was charged with Assault with

a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. Jaymale and Jayquan Brown, 19 and 20 years old respectively and from Ayden, were both charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Discharge Weapon Occupied Property.

Police determined that this was an isolated incident and that they are no threat to the public.