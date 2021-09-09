Ayden registered sex offender arrested again for not releasing new residence address

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — An Ayden man who is a registered sex offender was taken back into custody on Sept. 6.

Edward Earl Artis, 59, was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on Aug. 20. Artis did not report to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office within three business days upon release to update his address on the Sex Offender Registry, which is a state law.

A felony warrant was obtained for Failure to Register Sex Offender. Artis was arrested on Monday and appeared before a magistrate. He was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond. There were no details if Artis registered his new address after his second release.

To learn more about our sex offender registration services and the state’s requirements, you can go to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office website. website.