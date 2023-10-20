BALLANTYNE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Ballantyne postal worker is accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of business checks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Thursday.

Charlotte resident Dontavis Truesdale, 27, was indicted for conspiracy to commit financial fraud and theft of mail by a postal worker.

Records showed that from 2022 through 2023 Truesdale was a processing clerk at the Ballantyne Post Office and stole over 200 business checks totaling more than $1.2 million. Truesdale would then sell the checks to co-conspirators.

Truesdale was released on bond and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison on the conspiracy charge.