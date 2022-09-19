BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Grantsboro man on drug-related charges.

On September 1, investigators carried out a search warrant at the home of Timothy Smith. During the search of the home, investigators seized 13 grams of cocaine, digital scales, money and a gun. Smith was on prohibition for previous drug crimes.

He was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II C/S (Cocaine)

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances

Possession of a firearm by Felon

Smith was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond for the above charges and an associated probation violation.