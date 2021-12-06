Bayboro teen arrested, charged with safe cracking, larceny

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old from Bayboro and charged him with felony safe cracking and larceny.

Brandon Leigh Campbell, 18, of Bayboro, was arrested on Sunday. He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. His first court date was scheduled for Dec. 10.

Deputies were investigating a string on larcenies that had occurred between November 28 and December 5 at local boat ramps and farms where lock boxes were used as payment under the honor system. Padlocks were being cut off of the payment boxes and the money removed.

Surveillance video and tips from the public led deputies to Campbell, who was taken into custody at his home with out incident. More arrests are expected along with additional charges for Campbell.