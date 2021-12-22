Beaufort Co. man facing charges in Craven Co. after drugs found hidden on 16-year-old daughter

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing charges after the Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports his arrest after drugs were found hidden on his 16-year-old daughter during a vehicle stop.

Deputies performed a traffic stop on Tuesday on a vehicle on Weyerhaeuser Road near River Road in Vanceboro. During a search, deputies found over 40 grams of heroin and over 10 grams of crack cocaine hidden on the daughter of Terry Juwain “TJ” Keys, 39, of Bonnertown Road in Edward.

Keys, the driver, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sell of controlled substances, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $3 million secured bond.

Officials said Keys has prior convictions for felony possession with intent to sell schedule I controlled substance, three felony counts of possession with intent to sell schedule II-controlled substance, two felony counts of possession with intent to sell schedule VI-controlled substance, felony possession firearm by a convicted felon and felony maintaining a dwelling.

Juvenile petitions are pending against Keys’ daughter.