Beaufort Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammer posing as deputy

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving a person posing as a BCSO deputy, who tells the victim they have a warrant and they must pay a fine over the phone to avoid arrest.



In a press release on Tuesday, Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said the scammer uses the name of a currently-serving BCSO deputy, and knows his intended target’s name and address, making the scammer seem legitimate to the victim.



The scammer calls a victim and tells them they have an arrest warrant for failure to appear in federal court to serve on a grand jury. The scammer then tells the victim to pay a fine by credit card over the phone to avoid arrest.



In recent months, similar scams have happened in other Eastern North Carolina counties, with scammers using the following tactics:

• The scammer says there is a warrant for your arrest because you did not pay your taxes or debts. The scammer will threaten to arrest you, unless you pay over the phone immediately with a debit or credit card. • Your child/grandchild is in trouble and needs money immediately or they will go to jail.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it will never call you asking for money for any reason.

Coleman says, if you are contacted by anyone attempting this type of scam who claims to be from a law enforcement agency, you should immediately hang up the phone and call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111, or call your local law enforcement agency.