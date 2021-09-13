Beaufort County deputies announce August arrest of Aurora man on drug charges

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit made an arrest back in August of an Aurora man on drug charges.

Orlando Cooper, 34, of 284 S. 7th St. in Aurora, was arrested on Aug. 27, officials said. He was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Storing and Selling a Controlled Substance.

Investigators said Cooper’s arrest stemmed from purchases of heroin that undercover officers made from Cooper. A search warrant of his home turned up heroin, marijuana and material used to package a controlled substance.

Cooper was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.