WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for dealing fentanyl in the Washington area.

Kaleb Jones-Taylor was arrested after officers conducted an investigation that lasted two months. Deputies found 136 fentanyl pills. He was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, PWISD Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and placed under a $40,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office reports making over 50 fentanyl-related arrests in the past year and have seized more than 247 grams of fentanyl powder and 570 fentanyl pills. The fentanyl pills shared common characteristics, being blue or green and having the imprint M30 on them.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or submit confidential tips online at www.p3tips.com/195.