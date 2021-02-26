Beaufort County deputies seeking help finding suspect in convenience store robbery

PANTEGO, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County deputies are asking for the public’s help with information on a convenience store robbery that happened Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a man entered Captain Buck’s Convenient Store in Pantego, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. Deputies say shots were fired by the suspect but nobody was injured.

(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash. He can be seen on surveillance video running from the store to a white four-door car waiting nearby. The unknown make and model four-door car was last seen headed west on Hwy. 264 towards Pantego.

If you recognize the man in the photos or know something about this crime you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400.