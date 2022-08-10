NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges.

Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count of Trafficking in Opium, one count each of Conspiracy to Traffick in Heroin, Cocaine and Methamphetamine and one count each of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Etizolam, and Marijuana.

Moore was prosecuted as a Habitual Felon and sentenced to a maximum of over 13 years imprisonment. As part of the judgment, he was also ordered to forfeit $651 seized as part of the investigation and pay a $100,000 fine, a $600 laboratory analysis fee, court-appointed attorney fees and jail fees.

The charges stem from an October 19, 2019 traffic stop during which deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office on patrol in the area of Saint Delights Church Road observed a vehicle cross the double yellow centerline of the road. Moore was found to be driving the vehicle and had an outstanding order for arrest from Pitt County. After deputies noted an odor of marijuana and a canine made a positive alert for the presence of narcotics within the vehicle, the vehicle was searched leading to the recovery of a bag containing individually packaged bags of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl, cocaine, and etizolam, and marijuana.

The pleas came just as the case was called for trial during this week’s term of Craven County Superior Court. Following jury selection, but before the trial had begun, Moore pled guilty as charged to all counts. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey handed down the sentence. The State was represented in court by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha N. Hukins. Analysis of the controlled substances was conducted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab.