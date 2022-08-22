TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County.

Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and a habitual felon charge after he did not show up for a court date. He was also charged with resisting arrest and injury to personal property.

His bond was set at $55,000 secured.

Brandon Bowen Warren (Alexander County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On August 15, a 911 hang-up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Road in Alexander County was made at 2 a.m. Since the call’s nature was not able to be determined, officers were dispatched to the home for a well-being check. On arrival, officers met someone who claimed their roommate barricaded himself in the location and was suffering from a possible mental illness.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to draw the person out didn’t work, more off-duty personnel responded to the scene. Warren was soon taken from the bedroom by force and into custody.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said members of the Taylorsville Police Department also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

