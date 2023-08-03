WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County deputies charged a man with firearm and narcotics charges after a traffic stop on July 26.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop with Thomas Drake III in the front seat passenger and was found in possession of a nine-millimeter handgun, 58 grams of methamphetamine one gram of cocaine, six grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Drake was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 1.5 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed in Beaufort County Detention Center and is being held under a $95,000 secured bond.