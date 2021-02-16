Beaufort County man charged with murder in death of ex-mother-in-law

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Chocowinity man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his ex-mother-in-law.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged James Carver, 56, with murder. On Monday at around 3:30 p.m., they responded to 1616 NC Hwy. 33 West in Chocowinity. They found Connie Hunt, 72, on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Carver was charged after an initial investigation that included interviewing witnesses, including Carver. It was determined that Carver and Hunt had an alleged altercation and Hunt was shot.

Carver is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, set by a judge after a court hearing Tuesday morning.