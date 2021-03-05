Beaufort County man charged with selling drugs at high school

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing drug charges after deputies said he was involved in the distribution of drugs in the parking lot of a high school.

Rumeal Peele, 26, of 240 E. Old County Rd. in Belhaven, was arrested on Feb. 25. He’s charged with Trafficking in Opiates by Possession, Trafficking in Opiates by Transportation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm on Educational Property and Carrying a Concealed Gun. He was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

Investigators said they received information that Peele was using and distributing drugs at Northside High School. Surveillance discovered Peele was also carrying a pistol. They followed Peele from a home in Belhaven to the parking lot of the high school.

During a traffic stop, investigators searched Peele’s vehicle and found 50 oxycodone pills, a Taurus 9mm pistol and snorting straws with white residue.