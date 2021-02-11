Beaufort County man facing drug, other charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest on Feb. 3.

Deputies said Joshua Brandon Jones, 33, of 132 Country Dr. in Washington, was arrested by members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit. He was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Ecstasy (MDMA) a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Manufacture Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Resisting a Public Officer

Jones’ arrest stemmed from a search warrant that was executed at his home. They found marijuana plants, marijuana packaged for resale, Ecstasy (MDMA) pills, cocaine, a Taurus 9 mm pistol and $1,608.

Jones was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.