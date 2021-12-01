Beaufort County man facing drug-related charges

EDWARD, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man was arrested on Nov. 18 on drug-related charges.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Grimes, 38, of 18821 Hwy. 33 East in Edward. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Officials said Grimes’ arrest stemmed from an investigation where purchases of meth were made in the Aurora and Edward area after learning he was a drug supplier. A search warrant was executed at Grimes’ home, which led to the discovery of meth, heroin and a digital scale.