WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest on May 12.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Kyle Willis Bailey, 47, of Washington. He was charged with two counts of Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, one count of Manufacture Cocaine and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bailey was out on bond from previous drug charges at the time of his arrest. He was issued a $30,000 unsecured bond as a result of the new charges.

Investigators conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Bailey. A search warrant was later served at Bailey’s home at 112 Vermont Avenue in Washington. K9 Bodi assisted in the discovery of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, drug packaging material and manufacturing materials in the home.

Bailey was then arrested.