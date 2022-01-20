Beaufort County man facing several charges of sex crimes against children

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing several charges of sex crimes against children.

Anthony Lee Sawyer, 40, was arrested by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 18. He was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor. He was being held in custody under a $25,000 secured bond.

Officials said an investigation was opened shortly after receiving a report on Dec. 1. Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted, including one with a 14-year-old victim, before the arrest.