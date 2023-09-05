WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County woman is facing felony larceny charges after her arrest on Aug. 28.

On May 18, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a larceny that occurred at a residence on Maple Lane in Washington. Deputies learned several pieces of jewelry were missing from the home. Deputies conducted interviews and collected evidence.

As a result of information learned during the investigation, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies applied for and obtained arrest warrants charging Falisha Egerton, 56, of Red Oak Drive in Washington with one count of Felony Larceny. During the investigation, Deputies learned Egerton had been a caregiver for the victim at the time of the larceny. Deputies were able to recover a 1ct. diamond engagement ring that was reported stolen.

On August 28, Egerton surrendered herself to the Magistrate’s Office and was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond set by a Beaufort County Magistrate.