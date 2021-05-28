Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest of 22 on drug charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 22 people stemming from a two-month drug investigation.

Their arrest stemmed from Investigators receiving Crime Stopper complaints and complaints from concerned citizens. Investigators used multiple investigative techniques involving surveillance, traffic stops and undercover purchases.

Below are the names of those arrested and their charges.

1) Wesley Martin, 47 years of age, of 117 Manuel Drive in Washington. Martin was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

2) Ronriquez Flowers, 34 years of age, of 152 Vermont Avenue in Washington. Flowers was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

3) Jaquan Gibbs, 23 years of age, of 888 W 2nd Street in Washington. Gibbs was charged with Possession of Ecstasy a Schedule I controlled substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4) Ashun Anthony, 22 years of age, of 115 Baker Drive in Washington. Anthony was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5) Rashad Shedrick, 31 years of age, of 249 Brittany Place in Washington. Shedrick was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

6) Andre Hudson, 24 years of age, of 121 Walton Lane in Washington. Hudson was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7) Matthew Holloway Jr., 25 years of age, of 731W 3rd Street in Washington. Holloway was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

8) Robert Burgess, 22 years of age, of 3428 Field View Ct. in Winterville. Burgess was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Carrying a Concealed Gun.

9) Benjamin Bohrer, 41 years of age, of 506 Bowen Road in Bath. Bohrer was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

10) Tyler Woolard, 29 years of age, of 3723 Harvey Road in Washington. Woolard was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Heed for Blue Lights and Siren.

11) Jermaine Ebron, 45 years of age, of 3860 Brick Kiln Road Greenville. Ebron was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Childcare and Sell and Delivery of Marijuana.

12) Adam Mason, 48 years of age, of 108 Canterberry Road in Washington. Mason was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

13) Patrick Small, 42 years of age, of 1047 W Pungo Street in Belhaven. Small was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Park/Playground, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Adderall a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

14) Donald Keech Jr., 28 years of age, of 6889 Free Union Church Road in Belhaven. Keech was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

15) Austin Mitchell, 26 years of age, of 205 Red Oak Drive in Washington. Mitchell was charged Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

16) Janesha Peele, 26 years of age, of 114 Jasper Lane in Washington. Peele was charged with Littering, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

17) William Echevarria, 24 years of age, of 125 Blount Drive in Washington. Echevarria was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

18) Nikkopena Echevarria, 22 years of age, of 112 East Drive in Washington in Washington. Echevarria was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

19) Rolando Cariaga, 40 years of age, of 1096 Avenue Road in Washington. Cariaga was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

20) Dylan North, 23 years of age, of 457 E Bay Street in Belhaven. North was charged with Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

21) Rakeem Little, 26 years of age, of 730 Patton Circle in Winterville. Little was charged with Trafficking in Heroin by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Transportation, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to stop at a stop sign and Driving while license revoked.

22) William Woolard, 41 years of age, of 117 Manuel Drive in Washington. Woolard was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a School, Possess Heroin within 1000 feet of a School and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.