Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest two on drug charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges, officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 2, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Robert Blount, 31, of 357 South 7th Street in Aurora, and Tyrone Jordan, 25, of 20788 Hwy. 33 East in Edward. Blount was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Trafficking in Heroin by Possession and Trafficking in Heroin by Transportation. Jordan was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials said their arrests came after an investigation into the distribution of heroin in the Aurora and Edward area.

Blount was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. Jordan was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.