WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Monday.

Officials responded just after 8:30 a.m. to an address on Robersonville Road in Washington after a call of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies secured the scene and EMS personnel determined the man was dead.

Deputies identified the person who died as Billy Joe Bell, 52.

No further information was released as the investigation continues.