CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 11:23 pm. to a call of a shooting on Gray Road in Chocowinity. Deputies found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported by Chocowinity EMS to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The victim was expected to recover.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual captured on a security camera in the attached photograph. If you have any information, call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-0101 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.