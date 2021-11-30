Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for two on identity theft, other charges; third person arrested

Left to right: Ralph Allen Mlies III,, Lance Montague Jr. and Billie Mizelle (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photos)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people it says is involved in a string of felony identity thefts and other crimes.

Ralph Allen Mlies III, 32, and Billie Mizelle, 49, also known as Billie Jo Mizelle, are wanted for a combined 14 felony counts of identity theft, forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators obtained warrants on the two after the victim reported the two, along with a third suspect, had passed him stolen fraudulent checks totaling over $5,900 dollars.

It is believed Miles and Mizelle have fled the state. Lance Lloyd Montague Jr., 38, of Wanchese has also been charged in this case. He was arrested days later by the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

If you know the whereabouts of Ralph Miles or Billie Mizelle you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or Beaufort County Crimes Stoppers.

