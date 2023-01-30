WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — New technology will soon be available to Beaufort County citizens through an app.

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers will be changing its software to P3 Global Intel, which is a more accessible software that people can download from Apple and Android app stores.

This new technology will allow users to create new tips and update existing ones. For more in-depth tips, video, audio, images and PDF files can be attached to tips. App users can also engage in conversation with P3 Tips administrators.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will work with local law enforcement in the county and the surrounding counties to ensure the proper distribution of tips.