Beaufort man arrested for allegedly making and selling heroin

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)

Beaufort Police arrested a man in on Wednesday after police say he was caught manufacturing and selling heroin from a home in Beaufort.

According to a post on the Beaufort Police Facebook page, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home located at 501 Pine Street, Beaufort.

Police arrested Rodney Bruce Oden, age 26, of Beaufort, on the following felony charges:

Three counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver heroin, two counts of Sell heroin, two counts of Deliver heroin, two counts of Manufacture heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substances.

Police say additional charges are still pending in this case.

Oden is being held in the Carteret County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond.