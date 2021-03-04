Beaufort man charged in statutory sex offense with child case

BEAUFORT, N.C. — Carteret County deputies have arrested and charged a Beaufort man with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Joey Blair Lawrence, 46, was arrested on Wednesday. In February, detectives investigated a report of possible sexual abuse. The investigation was opened after detectives said a child told a child forensic interviewer at Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center about the alleged incident.

Police said they spoke with Lawrence about the incident before charging him.

Lawrence was held under a $100,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance Thursday morning.