Beaufort man charged in statutory sex offense with child case

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Blair Lawrence (Carteret County Sheriff’s Office photo)

BEAUFORT, N.C. — Carteret County deputies have arrested and charged a Beaufort man with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Joey Blair Lawrence, 46, was arrested on Wednesday. In February, detectives investigated a report of possible sexual abuse. The investigation was opened after detectives said a child told a child forensic interviewer at Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center about the alleged incident.

Police said they spoke with Lawrence about the incident before charging him.

Lawrence was held under a $100,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV